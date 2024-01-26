Home

Suryakumar Yadav To Ajinkya Rahane: Sports Fraternity Extends Republic Day Greetings To The Country

India is gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi.

India is celebrating 75th Republic Day and sportspersons across the country took to X to extend greetings on the occasion. India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav to veteran Test batter Ajinkya Rahane took their social media to wish the Republic Day to fellow Indians.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday also took to X and extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day.

World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav extended greetings to the nation and said he is “proud to be an Indian.”

An unexplainable feeling!

Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day! So proud to be an Indian pic.twitter.com/CNsqPhQzrS — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 26, 2024

“An unexplainable feeling! Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day! So proud to be an Indian,” Suryakumar posted on X.

“Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day,” BCCI posted on X.

Celebrating the day that laid the foundation and framework of this great nation. Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2024

Indian archer Sheetal Devi, who won two golds and a silver at the Asian Para Games in Compound Archery took to X and wrote, “Wish you all a Happy Republic day!”

Wish you all a Happy Republic day! pic.twitter.com/tEhHmR3G43 — SheetalArcher (@ArcherSheetal) January 26, 2024

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted, “Forging ahead with progress and pride Happy 75th Republic Day, India!”

Forging ahead with progress and pride Happy 7⃣5⃣th Republic Day, India! pic.twitter.com/wJ2yT6xc2f — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 26, 2024

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country’s Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital.

On the other hand, Indian senior cricket team is currently busy with the Test series against England where Virat Kohli has opted out citing personal reasons and on the day 1 Rohit Sharma & Co. dominated the visitors.

