Brisbane: Does not seem like India is ready to take any more risks ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup game against Pakistan. As per a report on InsideSport – Suryakumar Yadav – who has been India's in-form player this season – may be rested for the warm-up game against New Zealand. At this point in time, this seems to be the right call after premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries. India takes on Pakistan in their T20 WC opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG.

The report also suggests that Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant would in all probability replace Surya. The MI batter has been playing non-stop cricket since IPL and hence the management must have realised that a break would help Surya recharge his batteries ahead of the big clash versus Pakistan.

"I thought we batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 runs more. We always want a set batter to stay till the end, SKY did it, overall a great batting effort with nice bounce, was a pitch where you can trust your shots. You got to be smart with batting on grounds like these. You can't forget to push the balls into the gaps, scoring 8-9 runs in an over can be quite an effective plan. It was a great practice game for us," Rohit said at the post-match presentation after India edged Australia by six runs.