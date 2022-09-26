New Delhi: Team India recently won the T20I Series against Australia after 9 years as Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) struck brilliant half-centuries and figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.Also Read - Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 19th Over Woes

Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma was seen underperforming in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 but there is good news for team India as Virat Kohli who was going through the rough patch of his career has again started looking confident and scoring runs. BCCI already announced the squad for T20 World Cup 2022 which will be held in Australia from October 16 to 13 November 2022. Also Read - India Consolidate Their T20I Team Ranking At The Top Following Thrilling Series Win Against Australia

Here is take a look at India’s top performers in T20Is so far:

Suryakumar becomes the leading run scorer for T20Is in 2022 as the batter smashed 682 runs in the T20 format so far this year followed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the captain have 497 runs this year. Also Read - Zomato Wins Hearts With Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Moment in Latest VIRAL Tweet

Team India’s highest wicket-taker for T20Is in 2022 is Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the pacer scalped 32 wickets this year, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal as the spinner picked up 21 wickets so far in 2022.

Team India will now face South Africa for 3 matches T20I series this will be the last series for men in blue ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 the series will start on September 28 and the first match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium and the final match will be played on October 4 Holkar Stadium, Indore.