Suryakumar Yadav to Play BBL? Glenn Maxwell’s Response Goes VIRAL

When Maxwell was asked this question, he reckoned Big Bash League (BBL) cannot afford the Indian star.

We don't have enough money: Glenn Maxwell jokes on signing Suryakumar Yadav for BBL

Napier: Over the past few months, Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format in the world. While experts cannot stop praising him, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell was asked about the prospect of Suryakumar joining the Big Bash League (BBL). Maxwell’s response will truly make your day. When Maxwell was asked this question, he reckoned Big Bash League (BBL) cannot afford the Indian star.

“We don’t have enough money. There is no chance. We will have to sack every player and the sack every contracted player of Cricket Australia(laughs),” Maxwell said on The Grade Cricketer.

“I didn’t know the game was on. But I later checked the scorecard and sent the picture of that to Finchy (Aaron Finch) and said, ‘What is going on here? He is batting on a completely different planet! Look at everyone else’s scores and look at this bloke scoring 111 off 50,” he added while praising the Indian cricketer.

“The next I watched the full replay of the innings the next day and the embarrassing thing is that he is so much better than everyone else. It’s almost hard to watch. No one we have got is close to that,” Maxwell concluded.

Surya recently hit a century against New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Manganui. His ton helped India beat the hosts by 65 runs.

Surya has been retained by Mumbai Indians and will not be up for the auction which takes place on December 15.