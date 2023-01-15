Home

But what stole the show was Suryakumar Yadav turning photographer for Kohli and his fan after India won the game by 317 runs to whitewash the visitors.

Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli was unstoppable on Sunday as he hit his 46th ODI century during the third and final game against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli remained unbeaten on 116* off 110 balls and his innings were laced with 13 boundaries and eight sixes. But what stole the show was Suryakumar Yadav turning photographer for Kohli and his fan after India won the game by 317 runs to whitewash the visitors.

Suryakumar as the photographer for Kohli is being loved by fans. Here is the picture that has gone viral:

Surya taking the picture of Virat and the fan who entered the ground. pic.twitter.com/dR7BHwUpGn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

Without a doubt, Kohli was awarded the player of the match and series. He has two centuries in the three-match ODI series. Claiming to have always played for the right reasons, Kohli said contributing for the nation is his primary goal.

“Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference. I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli edged Jayawardene, who has scored 12,650 runs in 448 matches, 418 innings at an average of 33.37. He has 19 centuries and 77 fifties in the format, with the best score of 144.

The highest run-scorer in ODI history is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format, with the best of 200*.