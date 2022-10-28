Sydney: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli came good against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket ground to help the side post a sizeable 179 for two. The two batters put on a 95-run stand and they took on the Dutch bowlers and send them on a leather hunt at the iconic SCG. The total proved to be too good for the Netherlands side who lost the match by 56 runs. Following the win, Kohli – who hit 62* off 44 balls – took to Instagram and shared a post. Suryakumar introduced a new hashtag for the pair saying ‘Sur Vir,’ to which Virat was quick to reply ‘Hahahaha Maanla Bhai.’Also Read - Australia vs England LIVE Streaming, Match 26, T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Also Read - Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Super 12: Match Abondoned Due To Rain

“I think the thoughts and plans are very clear depending upon the situation when I am going in to bat. But my plans are very clear when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. When you are batting with him, you have to run hard as well,” Surya said at the post-match press-conference.