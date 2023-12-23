Home

Suryakumar Yadav Walks With Help Of Walking Stick After Ankle Injury – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav twisted his ankle while fielding during the third T20I between India and South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav got injured in the third T20I against South Africa.

New Delhi: India’s hard-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen walking with the help of a walking stick, the video of which went viral on social media on Saturday. The Mumbai Indians star led India during the three-match T20I series against South Africa and twisted his ankle during the third match while fielding. If reports are to be believed, the World No.1 T20I batter will be out for close to seven weeks, thus keeping him out of the home series against Afghanistan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar was seen having his left leg strapped and walked around the streets of South Africa with a smile on his face. He did not play in the ODI series against South Africa which India won 2-1.

The BCCI too gave an update on Suryakumar and detailed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. A source close to the developments stated that the Mumbai batter will be tested during the Ranji Trophy in February before playing in the Indian Premier League.

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won’t be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL,” a source privy to BCCI told IANS.

