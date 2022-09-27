Karachi: Ex-Pakistan bowler Danish Kaneria hails Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and said that Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to surpass Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in terms of runs. Danish Kaneria also said that Suryakumar is one of the best batters at the moment and his 360-degree batting abilities make him second to none in the business.Also Read - Ajay Jadeja Explains Why Virat Kohli Is A Chase Master

Suryakumar Yadav who is in lethal from smashed 69 runs in 36 balls becomes the top scorer of the T20I format in 2022. This year, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 682 runs at an average of 37.88 in 20 matches in the shortest format. His best individual score this year is 117.

"I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I. He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind," Kaneria said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“A lot of people have been saying that Virat Kohli is Adam Zampa’s bunny. But Kohli took him to the cleaners this time. He was exceptional. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were dismissed early, Kohli and Yadav steadied the ship, making the most of the opportunity. Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup,” Kaneria added.