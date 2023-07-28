Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav Wins’ Hearts Wearing Sanju Samson’s Jersey During Ind-WI ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

Suryakumar Yadav Wins’ Hearts Wearing Sanju Samson’s Jersey During Ind-WI ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

Some claim that the Mumbai-batter did it as he wanted to take a stand after the Rajasthan Royals captain did not get picked.

SKY Wears Samson's Jersey

Barbados: India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav won hearts during the opening ODI at Kensington Oval on Thursday. Well, it was not for his abilities with the bat, but for an extremely bizarre reason. Surya ruled social media as he donned Sanju Samson’s jersey during the game. Samson was not part of the playing XI despite being in the squad. The decision of not playing Samson is being criticised heavily. It is not exactly sure why Suryalumar wore Samson’s jersey. Some claim that the Mumbai-batter did it as he wanted to take a stand after the Rajasthan Royals captain did not get picked. While there is no proof of this claim, here is how fans reacted.

Trending Now

Suryakumar Yadav’s initiative to take stand for Sanju Samson was very great as Sanju is not getting proper chances in Indian team just because he is black. You won in life SKY. ❤️#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Se7MN6TrVB — satyam (@ffssatyam) July 27, 2023

Sanju Samson did not get a place in the playing XI again today but Surya Kumar Yadav has won the hearts of the whole nation by wearing his jersey ❤️.#SuryakumarYadav #SanjuSamson #INDvWI #IndiaVsWestIndies pic.twitter.com/Oz0sCjNuWg — Syed Aamir Rizvi (@a_amir4U) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets between themselves while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in an one-sided first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, here on Thursday.

Kuldeep, brought into the attack from 17th over, took 4-6 while Jadeja set the base for the West Indies collapse with 3-37. The duo spun a vicious web of spin wizardry to bowl out West Indies for their second lowest ODI total — 114 in 23 overs — against India.

In reply, Kishan opened the batting, took on the bowlers and hit seven fours and a six in his 46-ball 52 as the visitors’ rejigged their batting order. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sat back as everyone else were given a go with the bat.

Rohit eventually came out to bat at number seven to finish off the chase with 163 balls remaining as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES