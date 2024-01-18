Home

Suryakumar Yadav Witnesses Rohit Sharma's Batting Carnage From Hospital | Watch VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav last featured in the T20Is against South Africa where he captained team India.

Suryakumar Yadav Witnesses Rohit Sharma's Batting Carnage From Hospital | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav who is currently on the road to recovery has witnessed the 3rd T20I from hospital. After coming out of Surgery Sky was seen watching Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh’s batting carnage in the India vs Afghanistan clash.

Suryakumar Yadav is out of action since South Africa’s tour as the batter got an ankle injury and now several reports are claiming that he will play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in February, serving as a fitness check before the impending Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, it is very difficult for a player like Suryakumar Yadav to stay away from the game, the video of SKY has gone viral where he is watching India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I from the hospital, here is the clip:

Suryakumar Yadav enjoying the masterclass of Rohit Sharma after his successful surgery 👌 – The bond of Hitman & Surya…!!!pic.twitter.com/qZqowyJsCv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2024

This was the last T20I for India before the World Cup and now Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in T20 World Cup 2024 will rely on his performance in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

However in the final T20I against Afghanistan Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.

After the dismissal of the first four wickets for just 22 runs the duo stitched a partnership of 190 runs where the Men in Blue skipper slammed 121 runs off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes while on the other hand, Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 39 balls with two fours and six sixes in his innings.

Both the batters broke the previous highest partnership record for any side for fifth wicket or below in T20Is which was 145 runs between Deependra Airee & Kushal Malla for Nepal vs Hong Kong in Mulpani.

Rohit-Rinku broke another record with this partnership which is the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. This record was earlier registered against Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda against Ireland at Dublin 2022 which is 176 runs.

Talking about the match India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs after the match was forced to two super overs. Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match for his record-breaking fifth T20I century.

India all-rounder, Shivam Dube was awarded the Player of the Series for his match-winning performance in the first two T20I of the series.

India all-rounder, Shivam Dube was awarded the Player of the Series for his match-winning performance in the first two T20I of the series.