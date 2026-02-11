Home

Suryakumar Yadav’s confident before India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2026, says, ‘I feel the team…’

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is confident ahead of the biggest match of the tournament, India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

India began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 29-run win over the USA in Mumbai. They will now look to continue their winning momentum in their second match against Namibia.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, captain Suryakumar Yadav talked about India’s title defence and explained the reasons behind the team’s excellent performance in the T20 format over the past 18 months.

“If you prioritise team goals ahead of personal milestones, more often than not, I feel the team will be in a dominant position. Only we can stop ourselves if we overanalyse or slip into a negative mindset, but I feel this team is fully prepared for the T20 World Cup. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go all the way.”

On the importance of giving every team member the freedom to play their natural game:

“Honesty and freedom of speech are essential to a team sport. It’s important to listen to other players, as they might have an insight that could be beneficial for the team. Also, giving everyone the freedom to play their natural game, which has helped them reach this level, is key to maintaining a healthy team atmosphere. Looking at our win percentage over the last one or two years, which has been impressive, we must be doing something right.”

