Brisbane: For India, Suryakumar Yadav is the man who is in red-hot form. Plaudits and fans believe he is the man to watch out for. It will be Surya’s first tour to Australia, but he has shown that he has got a hang of the wickets and that augurs well for India. He got among the runs in one of the games against Western Australia XI and then followed it up with a blazing fifty against the hosts at Brisbane on Monday. The Indian top-order batter hit 50 off 33 balls. But what drew attention was a clip that surfaced on social space after the game. The Indian batter can be heard saying, “Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar” (I’m just not in a mood to be hitting today, man). He said this to Azar Patel who was at the non-striker’s end.Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Game Goes VIRAL

“I thought we batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 runs more. We always want a set batter to stay till the end, SKY did it, overall a great batting effort with nice bounce, was a pitch where you can trust your shots. You got to be smart with batting on grounds like these. You can’t forget to push the balls into the gaps, scoring 8-9 runs in an over can be quite an effective plan. It was a great practice game for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation after India edged Australia by six runs.