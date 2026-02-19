Home

Suryakumar Yadav’s THIS brilliant strategy led Team India to impressive victory against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's impressive strategy helps Team India defeat the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India dominated the Netherlands and defeated them by 17 runs. This victory directly led them into the Super 8s. With this win, Team India also registered their 12th consecutive victory in T20 World Cup history.

During the match against the Netherlands, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a smart decision as he brought in Shivam Dube in place of Hardik Pandya, and the move worked perfectly. Dube played an explosive innings that shifted the momentum and helped India seal the win.

After star batter Tilak Varma’s dismissal, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was at the crease and Hardik Pandya was expected to come in next. However, Surya decided to send Shivam Dube instead. The decision worked well, as Dube started hitting big shots from the beginning and changed the game in India’s favour.

Shivam Dube’s heroics with the bat and ball

Star Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube played a crucial role in India’s victory over the Netherlands. He first impressed with the bat and then made an impact with the ball. As soon as he came to the crease, Dube attacked the bowlers and played big shots. He scored 66 runs off just 31 balls, including six sixes and four fours, helping India reach close to the 200-run mark.

Later, Dube also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets with his medium-pace bowling and playing a key role in sealing the victory.

After the match, Dube revealed that the team had already planned to maintain a right- and left-hand batting combination.

Varun Chakravarthy’s brilliant bowling spell

He scored a brilliant half-century for his team and was named Player of the Match. Later, Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled well and helped India beat the Netherlands by 17 runs, securing their fourth straight win in the ICC T20 World Cup.

