Sussex vs Essex Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SUS vs ESS at County Ground, Hove: In another exciting encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Monday, Sussex will square off against Essex at the County Ground, Hove – September 14. The English T20 Blast SUS vs ESS match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 PM (IST). In South Group, Sussex are currently the in-form team as they occupy top spot in the points table after four wins from six matches. They come into this match after beating Kent in their previous encounter and will look to carry on their winning momentum. Skipper Luke Wright will hold the key to provide a strong start at the top. On the other hand, Essex are rooted at the bottom of the table after playing six matches and are yet to register a win in the tournament. Essex's chances of advancing to the knockout stages look bleak at the moment. They will look to end their season by winning all their matches and hope for other results to go in their favour to qualify.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Sussex and Essex will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 14.

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Wicketkeeper: R White

Batsmen: V Chopra (C), T Westley, L Wright (VC), P Salt

All-Rounders: R Bopara, D Lawrence, D Wiese

Bowlers: P Siddle, G Garton, M Hamza

SUS vs ESS Probable Playing XIs

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Ben Brown (WK), Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills.

Essex: Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Peter Siddle.

SUS vs ESS Squads

Sussex (SUS): Luke Wright (C), Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown (wk), Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Aaron Thomason, Stuart Meaker, Jack Carson.

Essex (ESS): Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

