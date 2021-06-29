SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Sussex vs Kent Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SUS vs KET at County Ground: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Kent will lock horns with the Sussex at County Ground on Tuesday. The English T20 Blast SUS vs KET match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 29. Sussex are a bit unlucky so far as most of their matches were washed out due to rain. With three wins, one loss, and four no results – Sussex are at the fourth spot in the South Group standings with 10 points. Meanwhile, Kent still occupy the 2nd spot in the South Group standings with 12 points. They lost badly last night against Somerset by 10 wickets. Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond are in good nick with the bat Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, SUS vs KET Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SUS vs KET Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sussex vs Kent, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast. Also Read - DAE vs UNC Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Daegu FC vs United City FC, Playing 11s, Team News From Bunyodkor Football Stadium at 7.30 PM IST June 29 Tuesday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Sussex and Kent will take place at 11 PM IST – June 29. Also Read - GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Glamorgan vs Surrey Dream11 at Sophia Gardens

Time: 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - Marnus Labuschagne Pulled Out of T20 Blast Game Due to Covid-19 Scare

Venue: County Ground.

SUS vs KET My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt (VC)

Batsmen – Daniel Bell Drummond, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Jack Leaning

All-rounders – Joe Denly (C), David Wiese, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers – Tymal Mills, Matt Milnes, Chris Jordan

SUS vs KET Probable Playing 11s

Sussex: Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Aaron Thomason, Mitch Claydon, Tymal Mills.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

SUS vs KET Squads

Sussex: Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Harry Podmore, Marcus ORiordan, Tawanda Muyeye, Nathan Gilchrist.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUS Dream11 Team/ KET Dream11 Team/ Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kent Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.