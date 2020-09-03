SUS vs KET Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sussex vs Kent, South Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SUS vs KET at County Ground, Hove: The top two teams of South Group will lock horns today. Both have played three matches each with Sussex winning two while their other game producing no result to be placed at the top. Kent have won and lost a game each while the remaining produced no result.

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Sussex and Kent will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove



SUS vs KET My Dream11 Team

D Wiese (captain), H Kuhn (vice-captain), P Salt, D Bell-Drummond, L Wright, D Rawlins, C Haggett, D Briggs, F Klaassen, T Groenewald, T Mills

SUS vs KET Squads

Sussex: Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Philip Salt (wk), George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Aaron Thomason, Luke Wright (captain), Harry Finch, Ravi Bopara, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Ben Brown

Kent: Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (captain), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Oliver Robinson, Marcus ORiordan, Calum Haggett

