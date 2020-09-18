SUS vs MID Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Sussex and Middlesex are separated by just a point and are currently sitting in the middle berths of the South Group points table. With four wins, three defeats and one washout, Sussex are third while Middlesex are fourth with three wins, three defeats, one tied game and one washout.

The eighteen teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Sussex and Middlesex will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove



SUS vs MID My Dream11 Team

L Wright (captain), S Eskinazi (vice-captain), P Salt, M Holden, J Cracknell, D Wiese, L Hollman, M Andersson, S Finn, D Briggs, T Helm

SUS vs MID Squads

Middlesex: Steven Finn (captain), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh, Nick Gubbins, Blake Cullen, Dan Lincoln, Thilan Walallawita, Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter

Sussex: Luke Wright (captain), Philip Salt (wk), Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Stuart Meaker, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson, Aaron Thomason, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton

