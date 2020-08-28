SUS vs SUR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sussex vs Surrey, South Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SUS vs SUR at County Ground, Hove: Sussex and Surrey will open their T20 Blast campaign today. The tournament got underway on Thursday with just one completed game while others were washed out due to rain.

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

You can check the SUS vs SUR Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Sussex vs Surrey will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove



SUS vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt (captain), Ravi Bopara (vice-captain), Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Luke Wright, Amar Virdi, Gareth Batty, Mark Stoneman, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills

SUS vs SUR Squads

Sussex: Luke Wright (captain), Ben Brown (wk), Delray Rawlins, Philip Salt, Harry Finch, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Will Beer

Surrey: Gareth Batty (captain), Rory Burns (wk), Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Amar Virdi, James Taylor, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Mark Stoneman, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel

