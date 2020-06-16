Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday and that has reignited the ‘nepotism’ debate. Wrestler Babita Phogat supported Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut – who openly blamed Bollywood for the death of Sushant – who was suffering from clinical depression. In her tweet, she has expressed her views on ‘nepotism’ in Bollywood and said she stands by Kangana’s statements. Also Read - It Has Broken me Completely: Kriti Sanon’s Heartbreaking Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Will Make You Emotional

Babita agreed with Kangana that people come from small towns face discrimination. Referring to ‘nepotism’ as a disease, Babita said the industry should not be anyone’s property. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Property Agent Says Actor Confirmed Wedding With Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana also spoke of Sushant not receiving the kind of appreciation he should have for his films. Adding further, she said a film like ‘Gullyboy’ received so many awards when it did not deserve it and on the other hand, ‘Chhichore’ which was a critically appreciated film did not bag any award.