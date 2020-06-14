Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday and that sent the nation into a shock. The much-loved actor was 34-year old and was considered among the finest actors in the country and that is what is making his fans feel that he departed too early. While the whole nation and his fans are reacting with broken hearts on social media, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared an interesting anecdote featuring Sushant. Also Read - Akshay Kumar is ‘Shocked And Speechless’ After Hearing The News of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Irfan recalled meeting the actor for the last time in a Taj Hotel gym in Mumbai. Adding further, Irfan said that he had lauded Sushant for his good work in Kedarnath. To which, Sushant asked him to watch his film 'Chhichore' – a film that had just released. Sushant had also assured him that he would love it.

"I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was 'Bhai please do watch chhichhore' you will love it!," Irfan tweeted.

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

He had played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni’s biopic and the film was a blockbuster.