Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide on Sunday. The actor’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra house. The news of the was 34-years old actor has not only shocked the Bollywood fraternity but has surprised the sports fraternity as well and they are reacting to the actor’s sudden demise. He had played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni and the film was a blockbuster. Also Read - Akshay Kumar is ‘Shocked And Speechless’ After Hearing The News of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

According to reports on India Today, it is said that the actor was receiving treatment for depression and was not in a good frame of mind, despite all his success in Bollywood. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: No Suicide Note Found by Police at His Bandra Residence

Here is how the sports fraternity reacted: Also Read - Shocked And Saddened! Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide at 34, Twitter Pour Their Condolence

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput …. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 14, 2020

It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don’t know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

Why would you do something soo tragic man. Rip brother.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/GcCzQaOPFG — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020

Sushant was one of the most renowned actors in the industry and was loved for his performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others. The actor has been doing well professionally and was reportedly dating actor Rhea Chakraborty. Police are currently investigating at his Bandra house.