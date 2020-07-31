It has been a month and a half after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but the mysterious suicide is still hogging the limelight. Sushant – who was best known for his role in MS Dhoni’s biopic – died aged 34. In between all the talks floating in the media that the actor was suffering from depression, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande – in an interview with Republic TV, rubbished the claims and said that was never the case, he was a jolly person and very optimistic about things around him. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Shocking Video in Sushant Singh Rajput Case Out: Actor Calls Her Boyfriend 'Goon', Says 'I Control Him'

She also revealed that Sushant admired former India skipper MS Dhoni a lot and wanted to be like him. She recalled how Sushant told her about a line that exists between success and failure and how Dhoni kept a lid on his emotions.

'Success aur failure ke beech line hoti hai, Dhoni was like that and I want to be like that.' He used to say when there was a failure Dhoni is calm and if anything is good he still used to be calm," she said during the exclusive interview.

“He said if there was a failure he will bounce back. He used to find happiness in small things. He used to provide education to kids, stargaze, this was his happiness. But he cannot die for this. He cannot die for this,” she added.

The case has got murkier after Sushant’s father filed an FIR with the Patna police alleging Rhea Chakravorty – the late actor’s girlfriend for stealing money from him and of giving him medicines without getting him counselling from any doctor.