Sushil Kumar, who is under 6-day in police custody for the investigation of a murder case, was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi Police's Crime Branch team took the wrestler to the stadium to investigate the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.

According to a report in India Today, the murder scene was recreated at the Chhatrasal Stadium when the Crime Branch took Sushil there. The Olympic medallist said to the police that he went to Stadium to stop the brawl and later went home to sleep.

Sushil and Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday morning. Both of them are prime suspects in the murder case of Sagar Rana which took place on May 4 after a brawl between the wrestlers took place at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The report further stated that Sushil was interrogated for close to 4 hours by the police on Monday as the Crime Branch is looking into every angle in their investigation process. The team also gathered some evidence from the crime scene with the help of forensics.

Earlier, in the anticipatory bail plea, Sushil Kumar said: “The victims are falsely implicating the applicant because he had asked Sagar to leave his property as the same was being misused by him. It is also known to everyone associated with the Chhatrasal stadium that the purported victims were trying to defame and fix the Applicant for a long time and are trying to falsely implicate the applicant in the present matter.” Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They have also included Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.