Days after wrestler Sagar Rana was murdered during the Chhatrasal brawl in Delhi, his parents have not broken their silence and want Sushil Kumar to be stripped of all his medals and be hanged. Sagar Rana's father Ashok hoped that his son will get justice and a lesson is taught.

"We are hoping for justice. Where did he go when he was absconding, who gave him shelter and most importantly the gangsters with whom he is connected to. He should be hanged so that people learn a lesson and think before killing his own pupil," he said.

Sagar considered Sushil to be his guru and it was the two-time Olympic medallist who inspired him to take to the sport.