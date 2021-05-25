The Postmortem report of Wrestler Sagar Rana has revealed that the cause of the death is due to cerebral damage, which was caused by a blunt/object impact. According to a report in ANI, all injuries are antemortem in nature. Thus, accused Wrestler Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar have come under scrutiny. Also Read - Karnataka Extends Lockdown Till May 30 in THIS District

Both of them were arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police in Mundka when they were riding a scooter in relation to the murder case of Sagar Rana following a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar is a two-time Olympic medallist and it is unbelievable to note that he has done a heinous crime. The wrestler is also suspended by Railways from his job.

“Sushil Kumar suspended from his job at Northern Railways, as criminal offence investigation against him is underway,” Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways, told ANI.

Interestingly, Sushil Kumar has defended himself as he has stated that he went to the Chhatrasal Stadium to stop the brawl. It is reported that the wrestler was investigated for close to four hours by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. The wrestler was also taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi to recreate the crime scene and start the probation process.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

