Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Dream11 Team Prediction English Women's 50 Over 2020 – Fantasy Playing Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SV vs WS at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton: In the upcoming English Women's 50 Over match on super Sunday, Southern Vipers will take on Western Storm in another exciting battle of the one-day tournament. The English Women's 50 Over SV vs WS match will begin at 3 PM IST. The Vipers and the Storm have been two of the most consistent sides in South Group. Thus far in the league, the Southern Vipers are unbeaten. Both the Vipers and Western Storm have won in all the four games that they have featured in and also have a bonus point to their names. For the time being, it's the NRR that places the Vipers on top, while, Western Storm are a spot below at second. The last time these two teams met in the 50-over tournament, it was the Vipers who registered a win.

TOSS: The English Women's 50 Over match toss between Southern Vipers and Western Storm will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – September 13 in India.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- N Wraith

Batsmen- G Adams (VC), S Luff (C), G Hennessy

All-Rounders- T Norris, P Schofield, E Windsor, F Morris

Bowlers- C Dean, N Holland, C Nicholas

SV vs WS Probable Playing XIs

Southern Vipers: Carla Rudd (WK), Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Ariana Dowse, Emily Windsor, Danielle Wyatt, Providence Cowdrill, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Providence Cowdrill, Alice Monaghan.

Western Storm: Abbie Whybrow (WK), Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Emma Corney, Georgia Hennessy, Emily Edgcombe, Fi Morris, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Lauren Filer, Steph Hutchins.

SV vs WS Squads

Southern Vipers (SV): Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Ella Chandler, Ariana Dowse, Ella McCaughan, Cassidy McCarthy, Tara Norris, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Providence Cowdrill, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Alice Monaghan.

Western Storm (WS): Nat Wraith, Abbie Whybrow, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Emma Corney, Lauren Parfitt, Georgia Hennessy, Emily Edgcombe, Fi Morris, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas, Steph Hutchins.

