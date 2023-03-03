Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 10 PM IST March 3, Friday

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 10 PM IST March 3, Friday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, INB vs FAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, INB vs FAR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

Published: March 3, 2023 7:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints:  Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, INB vs FAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, INB vs FAR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 10 PM IST March 3, Friday.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian and Farmers will take place at 9.30 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 10 PM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Batsmen – Arjun Dhiman-I, Zak Tribe (c), Chris Webster

All-rounders – Will Perchard, Asa Tribe, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Bowlers – Prakash Mishra (vc), Rohit Dhiman, George Richardson, Rhys Palmer

INB vs FAR Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Leslie Dunbar, Prakash Mishra©, Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Shafquat Khan(wk), Gagandeep Singh, Suraj Negi, Dimo Nikolov, Prashant Verma

Farmers: Zak Tribe, Joel Dudley, Asa Tribe, Joshua Lawrenson, James Smith, Charles Perchard, William Perchard, Stan Norman, George Richardson, James Perchard©(wk), Rhys Palmer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 3, 2023 7:51 PM IST

More Stories