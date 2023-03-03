Home

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 10 PM IST March 3, Friday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction, INB vs FAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, INB vs FAR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indo-Bulgarian vs Farmers, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian and Farmers will take place at 9.30 PM IST

Time – 10 PM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

INB vs FAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Batsmen – Arjun Dhiman-I, Zak Tribe (c), Chris Webster

All-rounders – Will Perchard, Asa Tribe, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Bowlers – Prakash Mishra (vc), Rohit Dhiman, George Richardson, Rhys Palmer

INB vs FAR Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Leslie Dunbar, Prakash Mishra©, Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Shafquat Khan(wk), Gagandeep Singh, Suraj Negi, Dimo Nikolov, Prashant Verma

Farmers: Zak Tribe, Joel Dudley, Asa Tribe, Joshua Lawrenson, James Smith, Charles Perchard, William Perchard, Stan Norman, George Richardson, James Perchard©(wk), Rhys Palmer.

