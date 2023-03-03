Home

SVH vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Svanholm vs Indo Bulgarian CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 6 PM IST March 3, Friday

SVH vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Svanholm and Indo-Bulgarian CC will take place at 5.30 PM IST

Time – 6 PM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

SVH vs INB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A Hashmi, A Dunbar

Batters: M Mahmood, C Webstar(VC)

Bowlers: T Ahmad, E Karimi, P Mishra

All-Rounders: M Mhazir, M Henriksen(C), S Munir, C Lakov

SVH vs INB Probable Playing XIs

Svanholm: Abdul Hashmi, Musa Mahmood, Zishan Shah, JEA Moniz, Raja Khan(C), S Alam, Saud Munir, Eshan Karimi, T Ahmad, Moeez Raza, Aden Ahmad

Indo Bulgarian CC: Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Jamie Batten, Lavesh Sharma, Chris Webster, Arjun Dhiman-l, Adrian Leslie Dunbar, Suraj Negi

