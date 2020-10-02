Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Darmstadt CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 Semifinal 2- Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SVW vs DCC at Frankfurt Oval: In another exiciting semifinal match of ECS T10 – Frankfurt tournament on Friday, SV Wiesbaden 1899 will square off against Darmstadt CC at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 – Frankfurt SVW vs DCC match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – October 2. SV Wiesbaden 1899 have had a great tournament thus far, winning three matches in the league stages and topping Group B. On the other hand, Darmstadt CC also had a decent tournament, winning two matches out of the four they played. However, they could only finish second in Group-B due to a healthier run rate. This ECS T10 Frankfurt contest promises to be an exciting one with some great talent on show from either side. Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday October 2

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Darmstadt CC will take place at 2 PM (IST) – October 2. Also Read - DUM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 FINAL: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dumka Daredevils vs Bokaro Blasters T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.15 PM IST Friday October 2

Time: 2.30 PM IST. Also Read - SGH vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For SG Hainhausen 1886 vs FCA04 Darmstadt Semifinal 1 T10 Match at Frankkfurt Oval 12.30 PM IST Friday October 2

Venue: Frankfurt Oval.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azmat Ali

Batsmen: Adnan Nazir, Majeed Nasseri, Khalid Khan Zadran

All-rounders: Muhammad Umar, Mansoor Khan, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Fayaz Khan Nasseri

Bowlers: Khalilur Rehman, Enamullah Zadran, Jawed Khan

SVW vs DCC Probable Playing XIs

SV Wiesbaden: Shahan Agha (WK), Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Momin Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran.

Darmstadt CC e.V: Qudratullah Olfat (WK), Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman.

SVW vs DCC Squads

SV Wiesbaden (SVW): Shahan Agha, Kashif Zadran, Amin Khan, Mohammad Rahimi, Esmail Zadran, Khalid Khan Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran jr, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Jawed Khan, Momin Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran.

Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC): Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SVW Dream11 Team/ DCC Dream11 Team/ SV Wiesbaden 1899 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Darmstadt CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Frankfurt/ Online Cricket Tips and more.