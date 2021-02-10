SWA vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Swansea City vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match SWA vs MCI at Liberty Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of FA Cup, Swansea City will take on Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on February 10 in India. The FA Cup SWA vs MCI encounter will kick-off at 11 PM IST. High on confidence, Manchester City come into this 5th round FA Cup fixture with a confidence boost after defeating Liverpool FC 4-1 ahead of matchday 23 in the Premier League and a 4th round FA Cup win against Cheltenham. On the other hand, Swansea City come into this game after a 2-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday in the EFL Championship. FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Swansea City and Manchester City will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Liberty Stadium.

SWA vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Zack Steffen

Defenders- Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders- Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell

Forwards- Gabriel Jesus (C), Jamal Lowe (VC)

SWA vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Swansea City: Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe.

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

SWA vs MCI SQUADS

Swansea City: Freddie Woodman, Steven Benda, Ben Hamer, Lewis Webb, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Joel Latibeaudiere, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Kyle Naughton, Tivonge Rushesha, Kieron Freeman, Cameron James Evans, Ben Cabango, Ryan Manning, Jay Fulton, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Nathan Dyer, Conor Hourihane, Wayne Routledge, Paul Arriola, Yan Dhanda, Oliver Joseph Cooper, Daniel Patrick Williams, Jamal Lowe, André Ayew, Jordan Morris, Joel Asoro, Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen.

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson , Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Olexandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Liam Delap.

