‘Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara’: Steven Smith Turns Salman Khan Ahead Of India Clash | Watch Video

Australia will face India for their opener clash of ODI World Cup 2023 and the match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: Australia right-handed batter Steven Smith along with the Australia cricket team tried to speak in Hindi ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 opener clash against India. The match will take place in Tamil Nadu’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Australia cricketers were speaking in Hindi on a video shared by Star Sports where Steven Smith is saying ‘Namaste India’ after after that the Australia star batter replicates Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue from Dabangg “Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara”. The video went viral on social sphere and here is the video:

Australia players speaking in Hindi. – A special program by Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/yYR2nSE3c2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2023

India’s opener Shubman Gill likely to miss the opener clash of ODI World Cup as he is down with dengue. In his absence Ishan Kishan will likely to open with Rohit Sharma against Australia.

However, Rahul Dravid revealed that Gill is some chance of taking on Australia in his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opener against Australia.

“He’s certainly feeling better today,” Dravid said on Friday. The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today” said Dravid.

“Pressed further on whether the star opener would take on Australia, Dravid said the right-hander was still in contention to play Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet,” Dravid added.

Here is India’s Squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

