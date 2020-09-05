Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sweden vs France Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match SWE vs FRA at Friends Arena, Stockholm: In an exciting UEFA Nations League 2020 encounter on Saturday night, Group C teams Sweden and France will be locking horns in the final match of the day at Friends Arena, Stockholm. The UEFA Nations League SWE vs FRA match will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST – September 6. Sweden will lock horns with world champions France in the opening encounter of their UEFA Nations League match. Sweden are in League A after having earned promotion after topping their group in the previous edition of the Nations League. Janne Andersson's side come into the game on the back of an eight-game unbeaten streak, during which they have picked up six wins. Their last encounter, a friendly match against Kosovo, played in January this year ended in a 1-0 win. France, on the other hand, did not fare all too well in the Nations League last time out. But, the World Champions have been in top form of late, having cruised through the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Nations League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and France will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 6 in India.

Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Robin Olsen

Defenders: Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Mendy

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, N’Golo Kante, Martial (VC)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (C), Olivier Giroud, Marcus Berg

SWE vs FRA Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Emil Krafth, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison.

France: Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Presnel Kimpembe, Ferland Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

SWE vs FRA SQUADS

Sweden (SWE): Karl Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Filip Helander, Sebastian Holmen, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson, Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison, John Guidetti, Sebastian Andersson.

France (FRA): Mike Maignan, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Dayot Upamecano, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven N’Zonzi, N’Golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko, Adrien Rabiot, Jonathan Ikone, Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Anthony Martial.

