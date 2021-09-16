SWE vs LUX Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Sweden vs Luxembourg Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SWE vs LUX at Cartama Oval: In Match 16 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Luxembourg will take on Sweden at the Cartama Oval on Thursday. The Dream11 ECC T10 SWE vs LUX match will start at 12:30 PM IST – September 16. This is the first match of the day. Sweden have won two games out of four and are sitting at third spot in the Dream11 ECCS T10 points table. They will looking to gain this 2 points to book a spot in the qualifiers. On the other hand, Luxembourg are struggling in this tournament. They are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Luxembourg are placed at bottom of the points table.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

SWE vs LUX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tony Whiteman

Batsmen – Zabi Zahid, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Roshan Paul Vishwanath

All-rounders – Azam Khalil (C), Abhijit Venkatesh, Thomas Martin

Bowlers – Khalid Zahid (VC), Harpal Singh, Oktai Gholami

SWE vs LUX Probable Playing XIs

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Sami Rahmani, Abhijit Venkatesh (Captain), Khalid Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (wk).

Luxembourg: Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit (Captain), Mohd Dilshad, Sambhav Puri, Akilesh Kumar (wk), Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh.

SWE vs LUX Squads

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Imal Zuwak, Sami Rahmani, Zabi Zahid, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami, Isaeel Zia, Hassan Mahmood.

Luxembourg: Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Tony Whiteman (C), Aanand Pandey, Mohit Dixit, Sambhav Puri, Akhilesh Kumar (wk), Amit Dhingra, Raju Akulwar, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh, Mohd Dilshad, Roshan Vishwanath.

