SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Sweden will face Ukraine in the Round of 16 round match in ongoing Euro 2020. Sweden had finished at the top of Group E with two wins from three matches whereas Ukraine had finished in third place in Group C. Sweden will enter the contest as favourites as both teams will look to come up with a collective effort.

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – June 30.

Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland.

SWE vs UKR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: G Bushchan

Defenders: V Lindelof, M Lustig, O Karavayev, L Augustinsson

Mid-fielders: S Larsson, E Forsberg, R Malinovskyi, O Zinchenko

Strikers: R Yaremchuk, A Yarmolenko

SWE vs UKR Probable Playing XIs

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov.

SWE vs UKR SQUADS

Sweden:

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen Defenders: Emil Krafth, Filip Helander, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Pontus Jansson, Marcus Danielson, Martin Olsson, Andreas Granqvist Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Sebastian Larsson, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Mattias Svanberg, Ken Sema, Viktor Claesson, Dejan Kulusevski, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Gustav Svensson Forwards: Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson

Ukraine:

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin Defenders: Eduard Sobol, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhii Sudakov, Viktor Tsygankov, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos, Yevhen Makarenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Roman Bezus Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk

