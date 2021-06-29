Sweden vs Ukraine Live Streaming Football Euro 2020

Sweden will take on Ukraine in the last Round of 16 match of the ongoing European Championships. The Swedish team had finished Group E at the top of the table with two wins from three matches whereas Ukraine had finished in third place after a solitary win in their three matches. Thus, Sweden will be high on confidence and they will look to continue their domination.

SWE vs UKR Round of 16 Euro 2020 Live Streaming

What are the timings of Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 30.

Where will the Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match being played?

Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be played at Hampden Park, Scotland.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Match?

Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What is the probable playing XI for Sweden vs Ukraine EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

SWE vs UKR Probable Playing XIs

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov.

SWE vs UKR SQUADS

Sweden:

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen Defenders: Emil Krafth, Filip Helander, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Pontus Jansson, Marcus Danielson, Martin Olsson, Andreas Granqvist Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Sebastian Larsson, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Mattias Svanberg, Ken Sema, Viktor Claesson, Dejan Kulusevski, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Gustav Svensson Forwards: Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson

Ukraine:

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin Defenders: Eduard Sobol, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhii Sudakov, Viktor Tsygankov, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos, Yevhen Makarenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Roman Bezus Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk.