Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is mightily excited with India’s maiden day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which gets underway on Friday as the hosts face Bangladesh in the second Test.

Former India captain Ganguly, a local in Kolkata, celebrated India’s debut in the format with special sweets made for the special occasion. He tweeted pictures of pink sweets on the eve of the Pink Ball Test. “Sweets go pink in Kolkata @BCCI @JayShah @CabCricket,” Ganguly wrote.

He followed the tweet up with another picture of a sweet mimicking the pink ball to embark India’s journey in their maiden Day/Night Test format.

Ganguly, who has done a commendable job to ensure plenty of buzz has been created on social media in such a short span of time, was glad to see Kolkata’s landmarks illuminated in pink to mark the occasion.

He shared astonishing visuals of the city. A while a ball-shaped pink blimp also hovered over Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh has won the toss and opted to bat first against India on Friday and were left at an embarrassing six wickets down at lunch on the opening day.

Both teams are playing their first pink-ball Test, four years after the innovation made its debut in Adelaide in 2015 to draw bigger crowds and TV audiences.

Tickets are sold out for the first four days at Eden Gardens, in contrast to the sparse crowds that often watch day-time Tests in India.

Monuments around Kolkata were lit up in pink for the occasion while a giant pink ball hovered over the 67,000-capacity stadium in the eastern Indian metropolis.

The tourists have made two changes as they bid to bounce back from their drubbing in the opening Test of the two-match series. Al-Amin Hossain and Nayeem Hasan come into the side in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

India have remained unchanged for the second Test.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)