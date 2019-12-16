Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Swift Gallopers vs Falcon Hunters Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final SWI vs FAL: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Swift Gallopers and Falcon Hunters will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

SWI vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Mohammed Rizlan, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Babar Hayat, Zaheer Ibrahim, Tamoor Sajjad, Khalid Bhasheer, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Inam-ul-Haq, Sufyan Mehmood

SWI vs FAL Squads

Falcon Hunters: Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Amad Butt, Iqbal Hussain (captain), Khalid Bhasheer, Tamoor Sajjad, Saad Bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, Babar Hayat

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (wk/captain), Zaheer Ibrahim, Ali Imran, Ravinderpal Singh, Mohammad Imran, Sufyan Mehmood, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul, Sultan Ahmed, Inam-ul-Haq, Syed Tameem, Haris Butt, Gayan Wimalashantha, Imran Ali

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SWI Dream11 Team/ FAL Dream11 Team/ Swift Gallopers Dream11 Team/ Falcon Hunters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more