Dream11 Team Swift Gallopers vs Flying Oryx Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s first semi-final SWI vs FLY: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Swift Gallopers vs Flying Oryx will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

SWI vs FLY My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (captain), Ali Imran, Zaheer Ibrahim, Sami Aslam, Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Ravinderpal Singh, Zain Uddin, Bilawal Iqbal, Mughees Bajwa, Naveen Malik, Chaturanga de Silva

SWI vs FLY Squads

Flying Oryx: Sami Aslam, Assad Borham (wk), Hussain Talat (captain), Shahid Yousuf, Chaturanga de Silva, Saad Nasim, Bilawal Iqbal, Harmandeep Singh, Abdul Rashid, Naveed Malik, Daniyal Bukhari, Sompal Kami, Nouman Sarwar, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (wk/captain), Zaheer Ibrahim, Ali Imran, Ravinderpal Singh, Mohammad Imran, Sufyan Mehmood, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul, Imran Ali, Gayan Wimalashantha, Haris Butt, Syed Tameem, Sultan Ahmed, Inam-ul-Haq

