SWI vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Switzerland vs Turkey at Baku Olympic Stadium, 9:30 PM IST, June 20.

Switzerland will face Turkey in the Group A fixture at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Switzerland has played two matches in the tournament so far but is yet to bag three points as they have drawn one and lost one. On the other hand, Turkey has lost both its matches and will look to win their final contest in the group stage.

TIME: 9:30 PM IST – June 20.

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

SUI vs TUR My Dream11 Team

Yann Sommer, Kevin Mbabu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ridvan Yilmaz, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri (Vice-Captain), Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic (Captain), Burak Yilmaz.

SUI vs TUR Probable Playing XIs

Turkey Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz; Okay Yokuslu; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Kahveci, Yusuf Yazici; Burak Yilmaz

Switzerland Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

SUI vs TUR Squads

Turkey

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becker Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

