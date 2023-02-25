Home

Sports

Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Semi Final -2 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 8:30 PM PM IST, February 25, Saturday

Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Semi Final -2 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 8:30 PM PM IST, February 25, Saturday

Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10 2023.

SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10 2023. Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Semi Final -2 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 3:30 PM IST February 25, Saturday.

TOSS: The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: February 23, Thurssday, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: Q Muhammad, I Ameer, J Paulson

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, A Antony

Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United: Muhammad Usman, Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Ayub Khan, Isaac Spiteri, Vibhor Yadav, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Adyan Hassan, and Bilal Qadir.

Gozo Zalmi: Senthil Raj, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Josemon Paulson, Gautam Datta, Indika Perera, Ashith Jayalekha, Nithin Paul, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Ziyad Kalangadan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.