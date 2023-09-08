Home

Swiggy Recalls Virat Kohli’s Asia Cup 2022 Ton Against Afghanistan | SEE Viral PHOTO

Virat Kohli is currently busy in Asian Cup 2022 where team India will face Pakistan for the Super four clash of mariquee event.

New Delhi: Food delivery partner Swiggy shared the food delivery partner shared Virat Kohli photo of Asia Cup 2022 where the batter slammed his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan by that ton the former India captain draught his more than three-year century draught.

Now, ahead of Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup the swiggy recalled Kohli’s Asia Cup century and shared a photo of where Kohli is celebrating after reaching the milestone the photo is going viral on social media, and here is the photo:

the feeling of drinking a chilled glass of water after coming back home on a hot summer day is what 8th september feels like to all #ViratKohli fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ryxgACZupY — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 8, 2023

“The feeling of drinking a chilled glass of water after coming back home on a hot summer day is what 8th september feels like to all Virat Kohli fans ❤️” tweeted Swiggy.

Team India is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup where Team India will face Pakistan in the Super four clash of the mariquee event.

