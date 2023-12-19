Home

Sports

Swiggy Trolls SRH By Calculating Hyderabadi Biryani On Pat Cummins IPL 2024 Amount

Swiggy Trolls SRH By Calculating Hyderabadi Biryani On Pat Cummins IPL 2024 Amount

Swiggy Trolls SRH By Calculating Hyderabadi Biryani On Pat Cummins IPL 2024 Amount

Swiggy Trolls SRH By Calculating Hyderabadi Biryani On Pat Cummins IPL 2024 Amount

New Delhi: Food delivery partner Swiggy has compared Pat Cummins’ Indian Premier League auction amount with Hyderabad Biryani after Sunrisers brought Australia captain for 20.5 crore in the ongoing IPL mini-auction on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the headlines after the but Cummins for a whopping 2.05 crore. The World Cup-winning skipper becomes the most expensive buy in the history of the cash-rich league. The tweet of food delivery partner has gone viral in no time, here is the post.

You may like to read

you can get around 7 lakh hyderabadi biryanis for 20.50cr 👀 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.