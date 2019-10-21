Roger Federer is all set for his landmark 1500th match of his illustrious career as he beings campaign for a 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament from Monday. Federer, who is the defending champion, will face German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, whom he face beaten twice before.

The 38-year-old has had an impressive year despite not winning majors title. His record for 2019 stands at 47-8 and he made the Wimbledon final where he lost to Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set thriller.

From attending the tournament as a ballboy to clinching the title nine times in Basel, the Swiss ace has had a legendary career that has seen him win a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “My preparation had to be a little faster than usual since I have to start Monday,” Federer said. “I’ve already practiced Friday and Saturday in Basel. I hope to really start strong and have a great indoor season.”

Federer was just two match points away from adding another majors title to his kitty against Djokovic at the Wimbledon this year before the Serb launched a comeback. However, such defeats doesn’t rankle him anymore.

“I try to keep the highest possible level always. Sometimes it’s the opponent, sometimes it’s your own mind or game that goes off the boil. And, of course, you work with the right work ethic in practice, with the right concentration and everything. Only a few (matches this season) stand out to me that maybe I could have won that I didn’t. If I look back at my whole career I’ve had a lot of matches that I could have won that I lost. But also I won much more than I should have or could have,” Federer explained his outlook.