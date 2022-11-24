Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online and on TV In India

On Day 5 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Switzerland takes on Cameroon in their opening Group G game. With talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G, Cameroon and Switzerland would look to bag these three points as that could be crucial for them later on in the competition.

“Things have changed. We are pleased that all the mistakes in the past have not been repeated,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, the nation’s most capped player, said Wednesday.

Goals will more likely come this time from Cameroon-born Breel Embolo, the in-form Monaco forward, who left the country 20 years ago. “Since the draw (in April), it is like the 10,000th time I get this question,” the 25-year-old Embolo said this week about facing Cameroon. “It’s a special game for me and my family. But it’s not the most important, the most important is that it’s a World Cup game.”

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon Group G Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be played on Thursday (November 24) from 3.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Switzerland vs Cameroon going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be played at Al Janoub Stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.