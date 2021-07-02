Live Switzerland vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 0-1

Saint Petersburg: Live Euro 2020 Match Score And Updates – Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Switzerland vs Spain match from Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg. After eliminating World Champions France, the Swiss team now eyes to spring another upset in the quarterfinals against Spain. Luis Enrique's Spanish team faced scrutiny in the initial games of Euro 2020 for not scoring enough games but in the last two games, they bounced back in an emphatic way.

Live Updates

    LIVE Switzerland vs Spain Score & Updates Euro 2020: Swiss players are looking very determined to score the equalizer and are not running away from the tough challenge. However, Spain continue to dominate the possession with 80 per cent. SUI vs ESP 0-1 in 15th minute

    LIVE Switzerland vs Spain Score & Updates Euro 2020: GOAAAAAAALLLLLLL! JORDI ALBA STRIKES as Spain take an early lead in the quarterfinals. A decent corner kick from Koke as the ball lands in Jordi Alba through Aymeric Laporte. The full-back smashes the volley from outside the box to put Spain ahead. SUI vs ESP 0-1 in 9th minute

    LIVE Switzerland vs Spain Score & Updates Euro 2020: As expected Spain start the game with their domination over the ball. Switzerland are chasing the ball at the moment as they will look to capitalize on the counter-attacking moves. SUI vs ESP 0-0 in 4th minute

    KICK-OFF!

    Switzerland vs Spain Match Updates Euro 2020 Quarterfinals Live: Luis Enrique once again decides to bench David de Gea despite Unai Simon’s howler in the last game against Croatia which led to a bizarre goal.

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarterfinals live match from Russia. Spain have finally found the trick to scoring goals after firing blanks in the initial matches. In the quarterfinals, Luis Enrique has a tricky test ahead of him in Switzerland who knocked out France in the Round of 16.