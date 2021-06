Dream11 Team Prediction

SWU vs GOZ, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain – Swieqi United vs Gozo, Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 & 18 at Marsa Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 18 Friday:

Swieqi United vs Gozo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SWU vs GOZ, ECS T10 Malta, Gozo Dream11 Team Player List, Swieqi United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Swieqi United vs Gozo, Online Cricket Tips Swieqi United vs Gozo ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between the Swieqi United vs Gozo will take place at 12 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

SWU vs GOZ My Dream11 Team

Imran Ameer (C) , Milton Devasia, Ijaz Hussain, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Tanu Babu, Senthil Raj, Aqeel Raza, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan(VC), Sandeep Sasikumar.

Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United: Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Rana Amjad, Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza.

Gozo: Jerin Jacob (C), Milton Devasia, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Senthil Raj, Aji Wilson, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Renju Ravi, Basil Scaria.

SWU vs GOZ Full Squads

Swieqi United: Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Aqeel Raza, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Umar Khan, Muhammad Sufian, Subeendran Chandran, Vishavjit Hira, Ali Khan, Mustafa Malik, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad and Khurram Khan.

Gozo: Jerin Jacob (C), Janak Bhandari, Milton Devasia, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Renju Ravi, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Ajin Jose, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Senthil Raj and Leonard Nijan.

