SWU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

SWU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Swiegi United vs Marsa , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 90, 91 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 06:40 & 8:30 PM PM IST, February 15, Wednesday
TOSS: The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Swiegi United vs Marsa will take place at 06:10 & 8:00 PM IST.
Time: February 22, Wednesday, 6:40 & 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
SWU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicket-Keeper: M. Usman
Batsmen: N. Khosla, I. Ameer, Q. Muhammad, S. Muhammad
All- Rounders: V. yadav, W. Afridi, M. Ajmal
Bowlers: B. Khan, W. Khan, Nithin babu
SWU vs MAR Probable Playing XIs
Swiegi United: Vibhor Yadav, Imran Ameer, Qasim- Muhammad, Waqar Afridi/Waqas Alvi, Muhammad Usman(WK), Muhammad Ajmal, Bilal Khan, Asid Mehmood, Umar Khan, Anil Qadir(C), Arslan -Ahmed
Marsa: .Nowell Khosla, Avinash Dileep(WK), Zoheb Malek, Faisal Mahrose, Suleman Muhammad-I, David Athwal, Arslan Arshad, Waqas-Khan, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Farhan Masih, Nithin Babu
