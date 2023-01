Home

SWU vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Swieqi United vs Royal Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST January 31, Tuesday

SWU vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Swieqi United and Royal Strikers will take place at 1 & 3 PM IST

Time – January 31, Tuesday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

SWU vs RST Dream11 Team

Keeper – Manuel Augustine

Batsmen – Anil Qadir (c), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sanish Mani

All-rounders – Imran Ameer, Vibhor Yadav (vc), Anil Alocious

Bowlers – Jaison Jerome, Arsalan -Ahmed, Renjith Abraham, Umar Ullah.

SWU vs RST Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United: Imran Ameer©, Anil Qadir, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan, Amrit Singh-I, Steve Martin, Asid Mehmood

Royal Strikers: Sanish Mani, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju©, J Mathew, Manuel Augustine, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar, Sanjay Sanju