SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 80 & 81 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Swieqi United vs Victoria Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 20, Monday

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 80 & 81 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs VLS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SWU vs VLS Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Swieqi United vs Victoria Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series. SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 80 & 81 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Swieqi United vs Victoria Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 20, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match 80 & 81 toss between Swieqi United and Victoria Lions will take place at 1 &3 PM IST

Time – February 20, Monday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Pradeep Pushpangadan(vc)

Batters: I Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, V Pillai

All-rounders: M Devasia, Alwin John, Vibhor Yadav, Waqar Afridi(c)

Bowlers: A Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, U Ullah Khan.

SWU vs VLS Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United: Vibhor Yadav, Imran Ameer, Waqar Afridi, Hari Krishnan, Anil Qadir, Amrit Singh-I, Qasim Muhammad, Asid Mehmood, Bilal Qadir, Arslan Ahmed, and Umar Ullah.

Victoria Lions: Rohan Rajan, Pradeep Pushpangadan, Jithin Jinesh, Vimal Pillai, Alwin John, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Krishna Kumar-I, Abdul Madambillath, Sheil Peter, and Tamil Selvan.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

