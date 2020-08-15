Dream11 Team Prediction

SYD vs WST A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Sydney FC vs Western United Football Match Predicted XIs at Bankwest Stadium 12:30 PM IST August 15:

The A-League is the highest-level professional men's soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country's primary competition for the sport.

Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper: F Kurto

Defenders: King, Risdon, Durante, McGowan

Midfielders: Ninkovic, Brattan, Diamanti

Forwards: M Burgess, B Berisha, Le Fondre

SQUADS

Sydney FC (SYD): Adam Pavlesic, Tom Heward-Belle, Andrew Redmayne, Patrick Flottmann, Harry Van-der-Saag, Ben Warland, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan Mcgowan, Anthony Caceres, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Chris Zuvela, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Marco Tilio, Jordi Swibel, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

Western United (WST): Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, James Delianov, Brendan Hamill, Oskar Dillon, Ivan Vujica, Luke Duzel, Thiel Iradukunda, Joshua Cavallo, Josh Risdon, Aaron Calver, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Panagiotis Kone, Alessandro Diamanti, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Jerrt Skotadis, Sebastian Pasquali, Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Kwaben Appiah Kubi, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Valentino Yuel.

